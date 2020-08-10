UPDATE: Hostage suspect, former police officer waives court appearance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former police officer waived his rights to appear in court today following a hostage situation in Columbus Friday evening.
52-year-old Lance Herring was charged with false imprisonment after holding his wife hostage, according to police.
The incident happened at their home on West Britt David Road.
According to investigators, Herring’s wife, Angela Johnson, was being held against her will after an argument over text messages that Johnson found on Herring’s phone between him and another woman.
When Johnson confronted Herring about the messages, he left the residence and later came back with beer. She says Herring gets violent when he drinks.
Johnson further reported that Herring proceeded to assault her, pistol whip her, sat on her while handling a long rifle and a pistol. A struggle ensued and the rifle discharged over Johnson’s head.
Johnson’s daughter called and reported the hostage situation to police.
The case is bound over to Superior Court. No bonds were set at this time.
Herring plead not guilty in the case.
