Auburn City Schools kicks off 2020-2021 school year

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn City Schools started back with in-person instruction Monday. It’s one of the first districts in the Chattahoochee Valley to do so.
This year will be year like no other for Tomi Donohoe. Her daughter stepped through the doors of Richland Elementary School for her first day of kindergarten Monday. This year will be even more complicated for the mom of three because of the pandemic.
“Of course we’re a little apprehensive with everything going on, and especially having to wear the masks,” she said. “I was worried about the complaining, her having a hard time with that. But she did great with it. It’s like another accessory for her.”
Thousands of other Auburn City Schools K-12 students began the year this week as well. District officials shared the first day of school went smoothly.
“I think everyone was excited to get back in the classroom, get back to learning,” said Daniel Chesser, Auburn City Schools’ public relations coordinator. “Aside from the masks, you could see the smiles in people’s eyes. You could see the enthusiasm and the excitement.”
According to Chesser, about 70 percent of students returned to campuses Monday for in-person learning. The remaining 30 percent of students will learn virtually at least until the end of the first semester.
For those students who came in-person to the 13 schools in the district, Chesser said they followed new policies and procedures well.
“I think everyone came in day one knowing it was going to be different,” he said. “What I witnessed in the schools, everyone had their mask on, everyone was social distancing. It was just a calm start to the school year.”
Donohoe said though this year will be a complicated one, but she’s confident in the precautions in place. She said she and her daughter are glad to be back at school.
“She was super excited about her sweet teacher, and sweet friends, and new school,” Donohoe said. [The district is] doing great. They’re doing everything they can to make it safe but that also enables learning. I feel really comfortable.”
