Former firefighter indicted for sodomy, rape of handicapped woman

By Ken Curtis
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A former firefighter has been indicted on sodomy and rape charges involving allegations that he sexually abused a handicapped woman.
Police claim 51-year old Steven Todd Hallford went to that woman's home in Dothan multiple times and assaulted her.
“The victim in this case was basically defenseless,” Dothan Police Captain Will Glover told WTVY after officers arrested Hallford in 2019.
Investigators believe, while on duty, Hallford assisted the woman after she fell from her wheelchair. While off duty, he allegedly returned to her home and that’s when the sex acts took place.
Hallford had worked for the Dothan Fire Department for years but resigned several months before charges were filed. At the time of his arrest, the Slocomb Fire Department employed him.
A Houston County Grand Jury indicted him on four counts of Sodomy and one count of Rape.
Hallford’s trial is tentatively scheduled on Nov. 16.
