Jury trials to resume in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Jury trials put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be resuming in Russell County.
New protocols and procedures for the handling of trails are scheduled to be put in place starting Sept. 14, allowing jury trials to resume the following week on Sept. 21.
Russell County’s new juror summons process marks the first time a virtual juror qualification will take place in Alabama state courts.
Summons will be mailed to potential jurors on Aug. 14. Those summoned will use a secure PIN to log into an instructed website and complete a questionnaire to either qualify or request to be excused.
Potential jurors at an increased risk of COVID-19 may request to postpone their jury service.
New procedures include sanitizing surfaces, temperature checking, social distancing, sanitizing stations and limiting the number of people in an elevator.
Potential jurors without internet access can call the Circuit Court Clerk at the number listed on their summons.
