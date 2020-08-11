MCSD prepares for first day of school

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students in the Muscogee County School District are just one week away from starting the new school year.
As many parents may have questions, the school board held a work session Monday where they went over finalized reopening and virtual learning plans.
All students will start the school year learning virtually for at least three and a half weeks.
“Students are going to follow their daily class schedule. They’ll participate via Zoom as well as utilizing Canvas. That will be done on a daily basis,” said Chief Academic Officer Keith Seifert.
Students’ daily schedules will have a direct instruction component, guided instruction component, and collaborative or independent practice. Attendance will be taken daily for students when they login to the live Zoom instruction during a designated window of time.
“For example, in elementary schools in grades pre-K - fifth, attendance is taken by the teacher of record at the beginning of the school day. That’s at 8 a.m.,” said Dr. Trikella Nelson, director of Guidance and Counseling Services.
For middle and high school students, attendance will be taken at the beginning of the school day and during each period. The district will still have the same notification system to let parents know if their child is late or absent.
Seifert said students should be receiving their schedules this week.
“There will be multiple brain breaks to help support the off-screen learning time. We want to make sure folks know that students will need to have their cameras on on their Chromebooks,” Seifert said.
Seifert said this so teachers can make sure students are actually there and allows for student engagement.
District officials said teachers will have some type of orientation for students and parents. Schools are still working on this, but this will likely be done either through individual Zoom sessions or a virtual open house style.
The district’s executive director of curriculum and development said teachers have been going through several virtual learning training sessions since they returned to work last Monday. She says 97 percent of K-12 teachers feel prepared to use resources provided to help with the online instruction of students, according to an anonymous exit survey.
