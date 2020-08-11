More PM Storms in the Forecast

Rain coverage will be around 50-60% through Wednesday and then even more widespread (around 70%) for Thursday and Friday. A series of disturbances passing through the Southeast will help contribute to the unsettled weather with more “lift” in the atmosphere allowing for more robust storms. Each day, any developing storms have the potential to produce intense lightning, torrential downpours, and strong wind gusts. On days with more cloud cover and rain earlier in the afternoon, highs may only reach the low 90s at best.