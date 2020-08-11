More PM Storms in the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a stormy start to the week, Tuesday promises more of the same: hot, muggy, and a mix of sun and clouds before the weather turns more unsettled during the afternoon and evening hours again. Highs today will once more climb into the mid 90s and the humidity will push feels like temperatures closer to the triple digits.
Rain coverage will be around 50-60% through Wednesday and then even more widespread (around 70%) for Thursday and Friday. A series of disturbances passing through the Southeast will help contribute to the unsettled weather with more “lift” in the atmosphere allowing for more robust storms. Each day, any developing storms have the potential to produce intense lightning, torrential downpours, and strong wind gusts. On days with more cloud cover and rain earlier in the afternoon, highs may only reach the low 90s at best.
As far as the weekend forecast, I still expect some scattered showers and storms around for Saturday, though coverage looks a touch lower on Sunday. We’ve been eyeing some hints of drier, less humid air in the forecast next week, but we’ll keep you posted!
