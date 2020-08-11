Old Phenix City movie theater to be torn down

By Olivia Gunn | August 11, 2020 at 12:49 AM EDT - Updated August 11 at 1:01 AM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The old movie theater on Highway 280 in Phenix City will be torn down.

Officials said the building was condemned

The building served as a movie theater for many years. It first opened in 1976 as the Phenix Twin. Back then, an adult move ticket was $2.75. In 1981, it became a second-run $0.99 cent theater. At one time, the building was used as a church and sold to a different owner.

There is no word yet on what type of business will be located it its spot.

