Old Phenix City movie theater to be torn down

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The old movie theater on Highway 280 in Phenix City will be torn down.
Officials said the building was condemned
The building served as a movie theater for many years. It first opened in 1976 as the Phenix Twin. Back then, an adult move ticket was $2.75. In 1981, it became a second-run $0.99 cent theater. At one time, the building was used as a church and sold to a different owner.
There is no word yet on what type of business will be located it its spot.
