Opelika City Schools gearing up for first day of school

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika City Schools is getting ready for classes to start.
The first day of school for both traditional and virtual students is August 12.
All students have been issued Chromebooks to help their learning experience. The district has also developed the Opelika City Schools parent academy for technology.
Students riding the bus are required to wear a mask each day and hand sanitizer will be provided. Full-time virtual students can pick up a meal package on Monday of each week from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Jeter Primary School.
