Oregon woman charged with exploiting elderly in Alabama

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman from Portland, Oregon is in the Coffee County Jail.
On Monday, 59-year-old Martha Lee Byrd was arrested on a charge of financial exploitation of an elderly person.
No case details were released, other than that Byrd has ties to Coffee and Geneva counties.
The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and further details will be released when available.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in this case by the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Alabama Securities Commission, and the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
