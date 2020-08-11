Runoff elections underway in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Runoff elections are underway Tuesday in Georgia.
In addition to several statewide races, there are three races in Muscogee County, including the District 4 City Council seat between Toyia Tucker and Elaine Gillespie to fulfill the unexpired term left vacant by former councilwoman Evelyn Turner Pugh.
In Harris County, the race for the District 4 County Commission seat is up for grabs. Republicans Richie Grantham and Bobby Irions are vying for the seat. There is no Democratic challenger, so the winner will fill the seat.
In Quitman County, Democrats Billy Joe Foster and Charles Davis are running for sheriff. The runoff winner will face Republican Robert Garrett in November.
News Leader 9 will have elections results as they come in.
