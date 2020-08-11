Springwood School in Lanett enforcing new policies to keep students safe amid pandemic

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A private school in Chambers County is enacting some new policies to keep its students and staff safe when school begins next week.
Lowrie McCown, head of Springwood School in Lanett, said like other schools, it’s using masks, social distancing, and extra sanitizing. He said there are also individual air conditioning units for classrooms and they will avoid any central hallways or common spaces, and will only interact with their own class.
With these precautions in place, the school hopes if someone tests positive for coronavirus, they can quarantine one classroom and not the whole school.
According to McCown, they also have a unique attendance policy. If a student or teacher has to stay home to quarantine or is waiting for test results, they won’t be counted as absent as long as they sign in online and continue participating. He said this is a way to encourage people to stay home even if they feel just slightly sick.
