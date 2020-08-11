Third suspect arrested in shooting of Opelika police car

Cordell Cannon, charged in shooting of occupied Opelika police car (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | August 11, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT - Updated August 11 at 11:47 AM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The third suspect in the shooting of an Opelika police car with a detective inside has been taken into custody.

22-year-old Cordell Jakari Cannon was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and shooting in to an occupied dwelling.

Two Opelika detectives were conducting an investigation on Chester Ave. when Cannon and two others allegedly pulled up next to the unmarked police car with one of the detectives inside and began firing.

The female driver of the vehicle was apprehended, but later released without charges.

Cannon and another unidentified man ran from the scene. The unidentified man was also apprehended and is expected to face the same charges as Cannon. His identity is not being released at this time.

The detective was not injured in this incident.

