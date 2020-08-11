Thursday & Friday Looking Wet & Stormy at Times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds during the morning hours seemed to keep a lot of Valley rain-free this afternoon, but we can’t rule out some more showers and storms into the nighttime hours. Look for a 30-50% coverage of rain on Wednesday in the afternoon and evening, but expect a much better chance of getting wet on Thursday and Friday with more lift of the warm, moist air. Highs will generally be in the low to mid 90s, but we could be a little cooler on Thursday and Friday with more rain and clouds around. Humidity values will still stay high. For the weekend, we expect Sunday to be a little drier than Saturday with highs in the lower 90s. Next week looks fairly dry starting off - perhaps with lower humidity - before we see a slightly better chance at some rain by the middle and end of next week.