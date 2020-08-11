Verification week underway for MCSD students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Verification week is underway for the Muscogee County School District.
The district usually has one day set aside for verification, but this year, verification is lasting from Monday through Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each school will be sending specific details to students and parents. Students will be able to pick up textbooks and check out electronic devices, including Chromebooks, iPads, and hotspots.
“The principals and schools doing the Chromebooks, they’re able to check with their Chromebooks and make sure they work,” said Kevin Scott, director of student services. “Make sure that they’re not just taking the Chromebooks out and then they all of sudden get home and realize it doesn’t work. So, they’re able to check and verify that it works and show them if they have any questions on how to do that.”
Chromebooks will be given to all students in grades three through twelfth. Students in grades K through second will receive either Chromebooks or iPads and iPads will be given for any Pre-K assignments.
