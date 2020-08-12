Beulah Alabama High School will have delayed start

BEULAH, Ala. (WTVM) - The High school football season in Alabama is set to get underway next week, but all that is going to happen without the Beulah Bobcats, at least for a while.
The Beulah Alabama school announced today that football practice has been suspended for at least two weeks after a player was diagnosed with COVID-19.
That means the first three games of the season have been cancelled. This is the fourth time the Bobcats have had to suspend practice this summer despite the best efforts of the coaching staff.
Athletic Director Adam Johnson tells WTVM, “We take great precautions. We’re checking temperatures, we’re socially distancing as best we can. When it comes to it, football is football. We’ve been limited in our workouts and what we do on the field, and our coaches have gone above and beyond taking care of what they need to take care of to keep our kids safe.”
After the two-week suspension, the Bobcats will have to have a week of re-acclimation to football.
If all goes well, they’ll open the season on September 25th at home against Trinity.
