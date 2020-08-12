Beulah suspends football practice for two weeks

BEULAH, Ala. (WTVM) - Beulah High School suspended football practice for two weeks on Wednesday morning after a Bobcats player tested positive for coronavirus. The suspension means they were forced to cancel their first three scheduled games of the 2020 season.
Bobcats athletic director Adam Johnson said it was the fourth time that practices had to be suspended since the AHSAA authorized on-campus workouts to begin back in June.
“We take that very seriously. We can’t let a kid, or anyone, come in with any kind of symptoms and possibly spread the disease or hurt themselves. We take great precautions. We’re checking temperatures, we’re socially distancing as best we can. When it comes to it, football is football. We’ve been limited in our workouts and what we do on the field, and our coaches have gone above and beyond taking care of what they need to take care of to keep our kids safe.”
The season opener at Loachapoka on August 21, the game the following week at Cleburne County, and what would have been the home opener versus Pike County on September 4 are all victims of the virus. Johnson said they would resume practice as soon as possible.
“We want to play football. The kids want to, the coaches want to, our community wants to, and we need to play ball. But at the same time, we can’t put our kids or our community at any kind of risk.”
If all goes well, the Bobcats will open the season at home versus Trinity on September 11.
