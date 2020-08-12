Tempering the Summer Heat with More Storms Later This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another dose of classic August heat in the forecast for Hump Day as highs easily surge into the mid 90s this afternoon. Rain chances will be of the hit-or-miss variety with the best coverage later this afternoon and into the evening hours. By Thursday into the weekend though, some more disturbances passing through the Southeast will bump rain coverage up to 60-70%, so expect more wet and stormy weather around during the heat of the day. With more clouds and rain in the forecast, highs will drop a touch into the low 90s if not upper 80s in some spots.