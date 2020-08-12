Two teens arrested, charged with murder at Foxy Lady Lounge in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two teens were arrested Wednesday and charged with the murder of a man at a Columbus night club.
A 14-year-old male and a 16-year-old male are charged as adults in the shooting death of Samuel London. London was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the Foxy Lady Lounge on Victory Drive in June. He was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.
Both teens are charged as adults with murder and entering an auto . The 14-year-old is also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of crime.
A preliminary hearing for both teens is scheduled for August 14 at 9 a.m.
Two previous arrests were made in the case in July. Columbus police said additional arrests are expected.
