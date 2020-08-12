Wettest Days Ahead to End the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we end the week, rain and storms will be more likely in the afternoon and evening hours with highs back in the lower 90s for places that see a higher coverage of clouds and rain early in the day. I think as we get ready for the weekend, we will see a bit of a transition with scattered rain and storms still around on Saturday, but the coverage dropping as we go into Sunday. That will probably end up being the best day to get out and about and get things done outdoor if you’re playing the odds! Early next week seems fairly dry at this point, and we might even see lower humidity values for Monday and Tuesday with highs back in the low to mid 90s. Look for better chances of rain to move in by mid to late week next week, taking the highs down a bit with more clouds and rain around.