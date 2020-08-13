AMC announces reopening of all three Columbus movie theaters

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Moviegoers in Columbus will soon be able to head back to theater and catch a flick.
AMC, the national chain that operates all of Columbus’ movie theaters, announced that they would be opening select theaters across the country as a reopening day. One of those theaters happens to be in the Fountain City.
AMC Columbus 15, located in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Rd., will reopen on Thursday, Aug. 20.
In celebration of the company’s 100th anniversary, they will be offering tickets at the same prices they had in 1920: 15 cents plus sales tax.
AMC says they have taken steps to reduce the number of touch points in the theatre, as well as limited their concessions menu to reduce lines and are reducing theater capacity to ensure social distancing. For a full list of measures they are taking, click here.
AMC Ritz 13 will reopen on Thursday, Aug. 27 and AMC Peachtree 8 will reopen on Thursday, Sept. 3
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.