Brookstone School in Columbus begins new school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials at Brookstone School in Columbus said the school may be the most prepared of any in the region for handling COVID-19 protocol and getting back to school.
The school started the 2020-2021 school year Wednesday.
Officials said they’ve been planning for this return since school abruptly ended last spring. The school said things got off to a great start.
“We’ve been really planning and pointing to this day since really February,” said Marty Lester Head of School at Brookstone. “We were really excited. I don’t know who was more excited this morning, the teachers or the kids.”
“When kids arrive in the morning, we’re having a really stringent screening process,” said Bonnie Smith. “They’re having their temperatures taken. The faculty and staff are having their temperatures taken. Everyone is wearing a mask all day. There are even acyclic partitions to add another layer of protection between students, teachers, and each other.”
Brookstone has 800 students and said it was able to knock out the morning carpool line in about 15 minutes.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.