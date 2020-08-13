Columbus police searching for ‘critically’ missing woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a critically missing woman.
Darlene Morgan, 21, was last seen August 13 near Southside Court.
Morgan is 5′5″ and weighs 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and medium length brown, wavy hair. Morgan was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, black slides, and a camo pattern fanny pack.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
