Leaders in the Chattahoochee Valley react to Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris White House bid

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Leaders in the Chattahoochee Valley are reacting to the news of former Vice President Joe Biden announcing Senator Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate.
Georgia Representative Calvin Smyre said her activism and background in law enforcement, as California’s former attorney general, makes her a good pick.
“I’m excited about it as a longtime Biden supporter, you know watching Kamala Harris during the presidential debate and knowing what kind of mountain rush,” said Smyre. “She’s a solid person and I’ve watched her and I’ve known her over the years through her work in the Senate and being a part of the intelligence committee.”
The former vice president’s decision also made Harris the first black and South Asian American woman to run on a major political party’s presidential ticket.
“This selection is truly historic,” said Teresa White, the first African American president of Aflac in the U.S. “My hope is that women, and young girls in particular, become inspired to go into public service because they see a bit of themselves in this high profile woman that they can relate to.”
News Leader 9 also talked with Muscogee County School Board member, Kia Chambers, since she’s a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and a member of the Links Incorporated, just like Harris.
“I’m a member of both organizations, and those organizations are women who believe in dedicating their lives to serving their communities. So, I think that says a lot about her character and definitely about what she’s going to do for the community,” said Chambers.
Right after Biden announced his vice president pick, President Trump gave his take on Kamala Harris, saying she finished weak in the Democratic presidential primaries, calling her “phony” and “the kind of opponent everyone dreams of.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.