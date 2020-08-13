Meriwether Co. arrested, charged with sexual exploitation of children

LUTHERSVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Meriwether County man on child porn charges.
38-year-old Trinity Thomas Davidson was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a child (possession of child pornography).
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the GBI to the possible of possession and upload of child pornography to a popular online platform, prompting their investigation.
The GBI and the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in his home, resulting in his Aug. 12 arrest.
Davidson was booked into the Meriwether County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.