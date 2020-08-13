Meriwether Co. court clerk arrested on child porn charge

WOODBURY, Ga. (WTVM) - A court clerk in Meriwether County finds herself behind bars after being arrested on a child porn charge.
Meriwether County Deputy Clerk of Magistrate Court, Carol Washington, 49, was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.
Washington was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child (possession of child pornography) and one count of violation of oath of office.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the GBI to the possible of possession and upload of child pornography to a popular social media app by Washington, prompting their investigation.
The GBI and the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in her home, resulting in her Aug. 12 arrest.
Washington was booked into the Meriwether County Jail.
