2 more students in Troy University dorms test positive for COVID-19

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two more students living in Troy University residence halls have tested positive for COVID-19, the university confirmed in a statement.
According to the university, officials learned about the cases Wednesday. One of the students lives in Newman Hall 100 and the other lives in Rushing Hall.
They are both in quarantine off campus. Another student who lives in the same suite as one of the students who tested positive is also in quarantine off campus. Another suitemate tested negative and has no symptoms.
On Tuesday, the university confirmed its first positive COVID-19 case involving a student living in a dorm. That student lives in Trojan Village 100.
“We continue to urge all TROY students to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing available to all college students in Alabama through the GuideSafe program,” the university said in a statement. “We believe that testing is important, but it’s just one part of multi-layered strategy to slow the spread of coronavirus. Face-coverings, social distancing, and daily monitoring of symptoms are equally important.”
GuideSafe Entry Testing is providing free COVID-19 testing for students at Alabama’s colleges. Many of the colleges in the state are requiring students to get tested.
Testing isn’t mandatory for Troy University students.
Troy students started moving into residence halls on campus Friday. The first day of classes was Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.