More Wet Weather Friday; Drier for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday still looks like the day with a decent coverage of rain and storms - 60-70% - in the afternoon and evening. The weekend will feature a big transition for us with chances for rain and storms dropping to 40-50% on Saturday and only 10-20% by Sunday. Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days for those of you that may have some outdoor plans or yard work to get done, but remember that even on the high coverage rain days, it may not rain everywhere. Next week will start off relatively dry on Monday and Tuesday with highs still in the 90s, but look for better chances of rain to return by the middle and end of the week with highs perhaps dropping into the upper 80s by then.