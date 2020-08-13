Suspect in Columbus charged with child molestation, rape, and multiple sex crimes

Suspect in Columbus charged with child molestation, rape, and multiple sex crimes (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn | August 13, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT - Updated August 13 at 10:12 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested in Columbus Thursday on multiple sex crimes.

Sire Prothro, 20, is charged with the following:

  • Two counts of child molestation
  • Two counts of aggravated child molestation
  • Enticing a child for indecent purposes
  • Two counts of sodomy
  • Four counts of statutory rape
  • Computer or electronic pornography
  • Child exploitation prevention

Details on the charges have not been given. Prothro is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court Friday, August 14 at 9 a.m.

