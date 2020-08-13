Suspect in Columbus charged with child molestation, rape, and multiple sex crimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested in Columbus Thursday on multiple sex crimes.
Sire Prothro, 20, is charged with the following:
- Two counts of child molestation
- Two counts of aggravated child molestation
- Enticing a child for indecent purposes
- Two counts of sodomy
- Four counts of statutory rape
- Computer or electronic pornography
- Child exploitation prevention
Details on the charges have not been given. Prothro is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court Friday, August 14 at 9 a.m.
