US says Iran briefly seizes oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz

In this Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 photo released by the U.S. Navy, the MT Wila is boarded by Iranian navy commandos in the Gulf of Oman off the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates. The Iranian navy boarded and briefly seized a Liberian-flagged oil tanker near the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between Tehran and the U.S., a U.S. military official said Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Source: U.S. Navy via AP/U.S. Navy)