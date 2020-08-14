Columbus officers to start reading to kids they come in contact with

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some police officers in Columbus are going to start engaging with the children they come into contact with by reading to them in an effort to promote literacy.
Eight officers will be given a container of children’s books to keep in their patrol cars. Whenever they are able to, they will either give a book to a child they come into contact with or take the time to read it with them.
This project is the result of a partnership between Columbus police and an organization known as Fathers Incorporated that they are calling “Real Dads Read, ColGa.”
“With over 100 literacy centers currently in Metro Atlanta and Columbus, GA, we believe that this partnership will assist us in continuing to keep children reading and engaged with academic material throughout the upcoming school year,” said Kenneth Braswell, CEO of Fathers Incorporated.
All of the books are being provided to CPD at no cost.
The program and designation of police vehicles will begin Monday, Aug. 17.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.