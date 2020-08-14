One man dead in late-night shooting on Fairway Ave. in Columbus

One man dead in late-night shooting on Fairway Ave. in Columbus
(Source: WTOC)
By Alex Jones | August 14, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT - Updated August 14 at 8:32 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is dead in a late-night shooting at the intersection of Fairway Ave. and Anne St. in Columbus.

Officers responded to the area at approximately 11:23 p.m. on Aug. 13 in reference to a man being down and unconscious.

On scene, officers found 27-year-old Terrence Seldon deceased from two gunshot wounds. Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison pronounced Seldon deceased at 12:00 a.m. on Aug. 14.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Columbus police at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.