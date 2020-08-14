Opelika police searching for suspect accused of breaking into cars

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Opelika are releasing surveillance photos of a man believed to be breaking into cars in the area of Hillside Circle.
Police say the man caught on surveillance footage from home security cameras was breaking into vehicles in the area of Hillside Circle in Opelika on Aug. 11.
The suspect was last seen wearing a white sleeveless shirt, light colored pants and a face mask. His hair was in short twists.
He also has tattoos on both forearms. The tattoo on his right forearm reads either “BBCC” or “BBGG.” The tattoo on his left forearm appears to be the word “slice.”
Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity is asked to contact Opelika police investigators at 334-705-5220.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.