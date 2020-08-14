Rain Chances Up Through the Start of the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More steamy sunshine mixed in with some clouds for Friday and Saturday, and we’ll keep rain chances elevated, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain coverage will be around 50-60% today and tomorrow before tapering off on Sunday. Highs will drop to the low 90s through the start of the weekend, but we should be back in the mid 90s for early next week. Even though Sunday looks to be hot, it will be drier and not as humid, so that will be the better day for any outdoor weekend plans.