Transitioning to Drier Air By Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday will still feature scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours, but look for a different kind of day on Sunday with drier air moving in. Humidity values will drop with skies expected to be mostly sunny in the afternoon and evening. The coverage of rain will only be around 10% on Sunday with most everyone dry - look for highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Saturday with low to mid 90s by Sunday. Early next week will start on a drier and less humid note, but look for rain coverage to increase as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday and through the end of next week. The highest rain coverage days will be Wednesday through Friday when the rain coverage will be 50-60%. Look for drier conditions as we head into next weekend.