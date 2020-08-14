Urban League partners with Columbus health department to help apartment fire victims

“In partnership with the public health department, we are assisting the fire survivors in helping them to get their birth certificates,” said Susan Cooper with the Urban League. “Some of them lost everything in the fire, including their birth certificates and driver’s license. Well as you know, you can’t get a birth certificate without a driver’s license and you cannot get a driver’s license without a birth certificate. So, we’ve coordinated and lined it up with the public health department to issue birth certificates pretty much almost on the spot.”