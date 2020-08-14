Urban League partners with Columbus health department to help apartment fire victims

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Residents who lost everything in the fire at Midtown Park Apartments in Columbus are receiving some much need help.
The apartment fire happened two weeks ago, killing two residents and leaving dozens displaced.
Friday, the Urban League of Greater Columbus partnered with the health department to help residents obtain important documents they may have lost in the fire.
“In partnership with the public health department, we are assisting the fire survivors in helping them to get their birth certificates,” said Susan Cooper with the Urban League. “Some of them lost everything in the fire, including their birth certificates and driver’s license. Well as you know, you can’t get a birth certificate without a driver’s license and you cannot get a driver’s license without a birth certificate. So, we’ve coordinated and lined it up with the public health department to issue birth certificates pretty much almost on the spot.”
As of Thursday, there is still no word on the cause of the fire.
