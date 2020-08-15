Columbus Memory Center makes donation to supply iPads for COVID-19 patients

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Being in isolation can get lonely for some COVID-19 patients. Thanks to a large donation, this could soon change.
The Columbus Memory Center made a $20,000 donation to Piedmont Columbus Northside campus to purchase iPads to connect patients with their loved ones.
“This money is going to outfit these rooms with that type of technology here at Northside particularly, and at any other place that Piedmont Columbus Regional is at need for,” said Tyron McCoy with Columbus Memory Center. “We understand the importance of that and our doctor, Dr. Jonathan Lynch, our founder of Columbus Memory Center felt really, really passionate about that and that’s near and dear to his heart.”
The iPads will allow patients to receive face-to-face, virtual from family and friends.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.