Columbus police search for ‘critically’ missing teenage girl

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a “critically” missing teenage girl.
Alexandra Grace Brand, 16, was last seen on Saturday, August 15 at 12:30 a.m. in the Brookstone neighborhood in Columbus.
She also goes by Lysette Grace Sanchez.
She was last seen wearing a black tank top and was wearing a tan book-bag with flowers on it. She may also be wearing large hoop earrings. Brand has an unknown fresh cut injury.
She may be with Gabriel Gosnell in the area of Gentian Corners.
If you have any information concerning this missing person, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
