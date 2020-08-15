Girls Inc. of Columbus, Phenix City holds 7th annual gala virtually

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Girls Inc. of Columbus and Phenix City’s 7th annual Strong, Smart and Bold Gala kicked off today.
The gala is virtual this year due to COVID-19.
This year’s theme is “This girl can.”
Awards at the gala tonight include the presentation of “Girl of the Year” and “Teen of the Year” awards.
Arlene Charles, Executive Director of Girls Inc. tells News Leader 9 this event gives the community a chance to see the outcomes of Girls Inc. in action.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.