Muscogee County schools offering meal plans during virtual learning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -While some schools are reopening virtually, some kids who would normally eat at school need meals.
That’s why Muscogee County schools are offering grab and go lunches for kids throughout the week.
“While they’re in school, they go and they do breakfast and then they get lunch. So, it really helps us to not have that extra bill to pay when they’re going to school,” said Muscogee County mom Ashley Maldonado.
Beginning August 17, kids in the school district will be able to receive breakfast and lunch on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. from any of the district school sites. The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) director of school nutrition said these grab-and-go lunches are available to all kids enrolled in the district.
“It’s for all of our students in the Muscogee County School District,said Susan Schlader. “It doesn’t make any difference about their status. Any enrolled student with the district is available to receive lunches.”
Parents whose children normally use free or reduced lunch will still have those options. Parents who normally pay for their kids lunches can pre-pay for meals using MySchoolBucks or give cash payments toward their students account. Parents who would like to apply for free or reduced lunch click here.
In addition to this, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act is providing assistance to families with children who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals with the pandemic electronic benefit transfer. Families will receive a one-time allotment of more than $250 in P-EBT benefits per child. Some parents have already received their benefits.
“I didn’t think that it was real,” said Lashay Franklin. “I didn’t think it was going to happen. So, it actually helped out a lot. That same day we were like okay, let’s start planning this stuff for lunch and snacks and getting those things together because school is right around the corner.”
Click here to apply for P-EBT benefits for Georgia parents.
