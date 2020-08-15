One More Rainy Day!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see some scattered showers and storms for your Saturday afternoon, and some of these could linger into the overnight hours. We will keep it in the low-to-mid-90s for highs today but will warm up back into those mid-90s for Sunday. Sunday afternoon dry air begins to push into the valley with the passage of a cold front and will help to break down some of the oppressively muggy air we have been experiencing for several days now. This will also keep our rain chances in that 10-20% range with most of us staying dry.