One More Rainy Day!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see some scattered showers and storms for your Saturday afternoon, and some of these could linger into the overnight hours. We will keep it in the low-to-mid-90s for highs today but will warm up back into those mid-90s for Sunday. Sunday afternoon dry air begins to push into the valley with the passage of a cold front and will help to break down some of the oppressively muggy air we have been experiencing for several days now. This will also keep our rain chances in that 10-20% range with most of us staying dry.
Mid-90s for highs will hang around for the start of the work week, but we will be feeling a more dry heat as another cold front sweeps through and helps to reinforce dry air across the Chattahoochee Valley. By mid-week we will be seeing temperatures in the lower-90s and upper-80s even with some showers and storms around in the afternoon hours.
