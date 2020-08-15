One person dead in crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A vehicle crash on Saturday morning has claimed the life of one person.
The accident happened near the intersection of Manchester Expressway and Veterans Parkway early Saturday morning.
At least one vehicle was involved, a black car, which was heavily damaged.
There is no information on any other injuries at this time.
The scene has been cleared and the intersection is open.
