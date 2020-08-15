Two teens charges with murder at Foxy Lady lounge in Columbus make court appearance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two teens faced a judge Friday morning for their alleged role in a deadly shooting.
The 14-year-old and 16-year-old are both charged as adults in the shooting death of 40-year-old Samuel London. London was shot and killed in June at the Foxy Lady Lounge on Victory Drive.
According to Columbus police, the 14-year-old is the one who pulled the trigger and shot London.
“Anytime you’re dealing with juveniles, regardless of what the charge is, you can never undervalue their age, lack of maturity, those types of things that they may be charged with,” said Stacey Jackson, the defense attorney representing the 16-year-old suspect.
The case has been bound over to Superior Court. The two suspects are being held without bond. Two other suspects have also been arrested in the case. Police are still searching for an additional suspect who has not been arrested.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Columbus Police Department.
