Harris Co. High School confirms positive COVID-19 case

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County High School has confirmed that a person has tested positive for coronavirus since school has started back.
“On behalf of the Harris County School District, we can confirm the message parents received and add that the district is following protocols to include proper notifications,” said Rachel Crumbley, Harris County School District’s spokesperson.
Officials did not specify if the positive case was a student or a teacher.
The email explained that the school district also reached out to the people who were in close contact with the person (within six feet or 15 minutes or longer) who tested positive. Those individuals were notified and are required to quarantine at home for 14 days.
The Harris County School District asks all students, parents and teachers out of an abundance of caution to continue daily temperature checks, frequent hand washing, social distancing and to use face coverings when social distancing is not possible.
