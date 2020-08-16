More Pleasant Air Across the Chattahoochee Valley

Next week will feature every southerner’s favorite forecast… low humidity! A second front pushes through the valley Monday and will help to reinforce the drier air mass in place keeping our heat as more of a dry heat versus a muggy heat. We will stay in this more pleasant pattern with lower humidity through the end of the week. Rain chances jump back into the 40% range mid-week and will knock our highs down into the lower-90s and even the upper-80s in some spots.