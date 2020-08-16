Muscogee Co., East Alabama schools prepare for first day of classes Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several school districts in the Chattahoochee Valley have their first day of school tomorrow.
Students in the Muscogee County School District begin tomorrow morning - but students won't be returning to the classroom just yet.
All students will be learning virtually for the first three and a half weeks of schools.
The district will then reassess to see if they’re ready to add back in the in-person learning option.
East Alabama school districts starting tomorrow include Lee County and Phenix City.
All Lee County students will be starting the school year with remote learning.
Students in Phenix City have the option for in-person learning or remote learning.
Students opting for in-person learning will stagger the days they are in the classroom through Labor Day and learn remotely the other days.
