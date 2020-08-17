Auburn City Schools confirms nine positive student COVID-19 cases

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - During the first five days of class, Auburn City Schools reported nine student cases of COVID-19 to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
112 students have been quarantined due to close contact or exposure to the positive cases. The cases were confined to secondary schools, grades 7-12.
Students with a positive test result cannot return to the school for a minimum of 10 days including a period of time without symptoms. Students in close contact to a confirmed COVID-19 case must quarantine for 14 days.
A close contact is defined as a person within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.
On August 10, Auburn City Schools’ first day back to class, 6,313 students participated in traditional face-to-face learning. 2,537 students participated in remote learning, according to Christen Herring, Superintendent of Auburn City Schools
In order to safely maintain an in-person school option for traditional learning, parents and guardians must screen students for symptoms of coronavirus prior to boarding a school bus or arriving to campus.
Students with symptoms will be excused from school.
Auburn City Schools asks parents and students to continue social distancing, frequently wash hands and continue the use of wearing face masks.
Auburn City Schools will continue to offer traditional and remote learning.
