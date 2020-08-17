Chambers County School District student tests positive for COVID-19

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Chambers County School District student has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Chambers County School District superintendent, Kelli Hodge, the student tested positive over the weekend.
Hodge says parents of students who had potential direct exposure have been notified and the district is following the chart in its reopening plan.
The student is a virtual student who goes to a campus for one class each day. Hodge said the student was not showing any symptoms while at school last week.
The school system’s procedure is to notify anyone who possibly had direct exposure two days prior to symptoms being present. The school system uses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of direct exposure, which is anyone with or without a mask who was within six feet of a person for more than 15 minutes.
