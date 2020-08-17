College students in the Chattahoochee Valley begin up for in-person classes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Higher education courses started classes Monday, meaning colleges like Columbus State and Auburn universities are seeing the return of their students.
Overall, students said they’re excited to be back on campus, but it’s definitely a different atmosphere. Face masks and social distancing created what they call a different vibe.
“I’m definitely excited to be here,” said Auburn University junior Gracie Odom.
“I’m very nervous,” Columbus State University freshman, Leanna Tomlinson said.
Students said COVID-19 is definitely making a difference in the campus atmosphere. Charles McBride just wrapped up his first in-person class this semester at Auburn University.
“They had all the chairs separated and we were sitting in every other chair,” McBride said.
Across the river, Jordan Tikkanen is gearing up for her final semester at Columbus State.
“Oh yeah, I’m totally excited, learning and education is a lot better in person than it is online,” Tikkanen said.
Columbus State and Auburn both have policies in place to keep students safe.
“We always have to wear masks, always social distancing, they’re putting up barriers, they’re doing all they can to protect us and it makes me feel a lot safer,” Tomlinson said.
“I’d say we’ve all been tested. We all wear our masks we all stay distanced. So, it’s really hard to be nervous, but at the same time, there’s that small portion of myself that’s in the back of my head saying, what if?” said Auburn University sophomore Drew Friedman.
As the first day of classes comes to an end at these college campuses, students said they can tell things are going to be different.
“It definitely makes me nervous and everything with COVID, but definitely more excited,” Odom said.
“There’s definitely not as much hustle and bustle on campus, which is kind of sad because you know that’s what you look forward to. It gets you excited and gets you going. But I mean it’s honestly for the best. We want to be safe, we want to be healthy,” Friedman said.
Students at Auburn were required to get COVID-19 tests before returning to campus.
