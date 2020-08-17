Columbus church prays at nearly two dozen schools ahead of first day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While many students across the Chattahoochee Valley might not yet be heading back to the classroom, one Columbus church is hoping to kick off a successful school year.
Members from Britt David Baptist Church in Columbus went to 21 schools in Muscogee and Russell counties where their members or families attend or work to pray for the upcoming school year.
“Although the students aren’t going to be on campus tomorrow, we felt like it was important for our church people to come out to pray for every student, every teacher, every administrator, every parent that God would bless them in the school year,” said Dr. Tim Jones, pastor of Britt David Baptist Church.
The church even put out yard signs near the entrances to each school to let faculty and staff arriving on campus that they are wishing them a good school year despite the challenges it may bring.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.