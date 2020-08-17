Columbus police searching for person of interest in deadly stabbing near 32nd Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a person of interest in a deadly stabbing near 32nd Street.
Vivian Fletcher, 35, is wanted for questioning in the stabbing that killed 31-year-old Antonio Blanding August 8.
When officers responded to the area at 11:30 p.m., Blanding was found dead from at least one apparent stab wound.
The homicide unit has not issued warrants for Fletcher in connection with this case, but she has outstanding warrants that are unrelated to the case. Police say Fletcher is known to be in the area of Cusseta Road and 28th Avenue. Police say anyone having contact with her should use extreme caution.
Anyone with information on Fletcher’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
